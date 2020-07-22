Mayor Stoney announces Richmond city services enters Phase 3 of reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Stoney announced the city of Richmond has entered Phase 3 of reopening. To find an updated list of city services available in Phase 3, click here.
The City of Richmond Health District has reported 2,643 positive cases in the City of Richmond, with the positivity rate at 7.4%.
Out of those cases, 28 are from the city’s workforce.
At least 35 Richmond residents have died due to COVID-19.
The Richmond City Health District has more upcoming COVID-19 testing events in the month of July.
Dr. Danny Avula says the city has seen an uptick in cases, with 15 cases a day, and in the last two weeks, over 25 cases a day.
However, there has been no uptick in hospitalizations or deaths.
