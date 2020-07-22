Kickers will allow fans into City Stadium for August 1 home opener

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Kickers will open up their 2020 season on Saturday at Greenville, with their home opener one week later on August 1 against Fort Lauderdale, and when they take the field at City Stadium, Richmond will do so in front of a home crowd, even if it is limited.
The team announced on Wednesday that 1,000 fans will be permitted into City Stadium for matches to start the season. The Kickers will continue to monitor local mandates and adjust their plan as guidelines allow. Spectators who attend Saturday’s match can expect the following:
-Face coverings will be mandatory for everybody inside the stadium.
-City Stadium will be a cashless venue, including parking, merchandise and concessions.
-All ticketing will be processed digitally and all tickets much be purchased online.
-Each general admission section in the seating bowl will have a 75 person capacity.
-Social distancing markers will be in place throughout the stadium.
-Thorough sanitation of all high touch point areas will take place pregame, in-game and postgame.
Tickets for all August matches, including the August 1 season opener, go on sale on July 28 and can be purchased here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.