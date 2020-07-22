House of Delegates hold public hearing on police, criminal justice reform

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia House of Delegates will hold the first of three joint public hearings of the House Courts of Justice and Public Safety Committees on Police and Criminal Justice Reform on Wednesday as the body prepares legislation for the upcoming August Special Session.
The public hearing will be live streamed on July 22 and is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
HEARING #1 TOPIC: Law enforcement policies, procedures and response
Each subsequent hearing will cover an additional area of police and criminal justice reform. These hearings will be chaired by House Courts of Justice Chair Charniele Herring and House Public Safety Chair Patrick Hope.
The general public will be able to virtually participate in the hearing in real time with both verbal and written comment. The public can sign up beforehand to participate, as time allows, in the meeting here: LINK. Once the meeting has started and thereafter, the public can visit this LINK to submit comments.
The Joint Committee will also hear from experts and advocates in the police and criminal justice arena.
The two subsequent joint hearings will take place on Wednesday, July 29th at 10:00 AM and Thursday, August 6th at 10:00 AM. They are also open for live public comment and will also be streamed at this LINK.
