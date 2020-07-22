Hopewell announces COVID-19 small business recovery program

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Hopewell has announced a new program to help small businesses recover from COVID-19 impacts.
The Small Business Recovery Program includes a small business grant program with the maximum grant amount of $3,000 to help with immediate relief.
“The grant funding is limited, and once the allocated funds are distributed there is no guarantee of additional funding for this program,” a release said.
Grant amounts will be based on the size of the business:
- businesses with 1-5 employees can receive up to $1,500
- businesses with 6-25 employees can receive up to $3,000
“During the application process, applicants will have to demonstrate that they were operational as of January 1, 2020; that they are an eligible City of Hopewell business; and that they are suffering negative impacts from COVID-19,” a release said.
The application process will begin July 22 and end on Oct. 2, at 5 p.m.
If funding for the program runs out before Oct. 2, there is no guarantee that additional funding will be available, so businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
The program is in partnership with the Hopewell Economic Development Authority.
For more information and to apply, click here.
