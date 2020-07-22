Henrico police identify woman whose remains were found in July

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have identified the woman whose remains were found in the county’s east end in July.
Police have identified the woman as Chelsey N. Lenig, 25.
On July 21, officers were called to a property in the 2200 block of Charles City Road near Klocker Road and Charles City for remains found. At the time, the Medical Examiner’s Office was working to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.
Messages to the ME’s Office Wednesday regarding the case were not immediately returned.
According to Lenig’s obituary, the 25-year-old was buried on Saturday.
“Chelsey worked at several fast food restaurants, but most recently at Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop,” the obituary stated. “She was of the Protestant faith. She had a talent for drawing and creating her own tattoos. She created her own self-portrait and had it tattooed on her leg. She enjoyed body piercings and had several of her own. She was a high-spirited person, full of energy. She had a contagious smile and strived to make everyone happy. She will be missed by all that knew her.”
During the investigation, officers identified Christian Thomas Clark, 22, as a person of interest.
On July 22, just after midnight, police said they arrested and charged Clark with illegal disposal of a body, and an outstanding warrant for a failure to appear and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
He was taken to Henrico County Jail and is being held there without bond.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contacted Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
