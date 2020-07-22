Forecast: Another Heat Advisory, with only isolated storms today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ANOTHER Heat Advisory will be in effect today for heat indices back in the triple digits, plus an isolated severe storm threat.
WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Heat Advisory. Partly sunny, very hot and humid with isolated late afternoon and evening storms. A few strong storms with gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain will be possible. Highs in the upper 90s, heat index back in the triple digits. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few scattered afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Best rain chance of the upcoming week. Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and night storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and not quite as hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and hotter. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 90s again (Rain Chance: 10%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very hot again. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid and upper 90s (Rain Chance: 20%)
