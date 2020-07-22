Fire possibly sparked by lightning displaces 8 in Henrico

Crews battle Henrico house fire sparked by lightning (Source: Pat Schmidt)
By Victoria Doss | July 22, 2020 at 1:34 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 2:08 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries were reported after a fire that officials believe was caused by lightning during Tuesday night’s storms.

Crews were called to an apartment dwelling on Trellis Crossing Lane in Henrico’s west end just before 11:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the attic and roof.

They had the fire under control by 11:45 p.m. and kept it contained to one apartment.

Officials say eight people were displaced, some are being helped by the Red Cross.

