Fire possibly sparked by lightning displaces eight in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries were reported after a fire that officials believe was caused by lightning during Tuesday night’s storms.
Crews were called to an apartment dwelling on Trellis Crossing Lane in Henrico’s west end just before 11:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the attic and roof.
They had the fire under control by 11:45 p.m. and kept it contained to one apartment.
Officials say eight people were displaced, some are being helped by the Red Cross.
