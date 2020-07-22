Dozens rally for charges to be dropped against protesters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people rallied in Richmond Wednesday in front of John Marshall Courthouse.
They were demanding all of the charges be dropped against anyone arrested for protesting and called for an end to police brutality in Virginia, and across the country.
Wednesday’s rally was organized by Princess Blanding whose brother, Marcus David Peters, was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018 while experiencing a mental health crisis.
Blanding is also calling for her brother’s case to be reopened.
The officer who shot him was not charged, and a judge ruled the shooting was an act of “justifiable homicide.”
