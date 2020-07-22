Dominion restores power to thousands of homes after overnight storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy says they more than 35,000 homes in the Richmond area.
More than 40,000 people were without power after storms that occurred on the evening and night of July 21.
Crews worked through the night and won’t stop until every customer has their power back on, which they expect will be within the next couple hours but no later than 9 p.m.
Dominion is currently working to restore electricity to nearly 5,000 homes in the area.
The majority of the power outages happened in Dinwiddie, Henrico, Chesterfield and Charles City counties.
