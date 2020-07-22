City libraries to return to curbside service only

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was only July 6 when city libraries opened their doors up to the public again. Now sixteen days later, they return to curbside service.
This comes after Richmond Public Libraries Director Scott Firestine announced that some employees had confirmed exposure to the coronavirus. Those employees have all been tested, and all came back with negative results.
”We’re making sure that we can serve our public as safely as possible, with as many resources as we can,” Firestine said.
The libraries where the exposure occurred, the Hull Street location and the North Avenue location will close down for “at least the next two weeks until we can confirm that everything is clean and safe,” according to Firestine.
But to keep the city from following suit, Mayor Levar Stoney emphasized the importance of getting tested at Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing.
”If it makes your family more comfortable, your coworkers more comfortable, we ask that you go ahead and get tested,” Mayor Stoney said. The mayor stressed the city’s “box it in” strategy: testing, tracing, isolating.
“There are many other options available in the Richmond area,” he added, pointing out the upcoming community testing events.
Dr. Danny Avula with the Richmond City Health District presented new info from the Center for Disease Control regarding re-infection:
”We have not been able to identify anybody who has been legitimately re-infected with COVID-19, so the CDC has now updated the recommendation that once you’re infected, you can be considered protected for at least 90 days,” he said.
The doctor also mentioned that the Virginia Health Department is organizing resources for mass vaccination, as talks of vaccine development grow among the medical community at large.
Stoney announced the city of Richmond has entered Phase 3 of reopening city services. To find an updated list of city services available in Phase 3, click here.
The City of Richmond Health District has reported 2,643 positive cases in the City of Richmond, with the positivity rate at 7.4%.
Out of those cases, 28 are from the city’s workforce.
At least 35 Richmond residents have died due to COVID-19.
The Richmond City Health District has more upcoming COVID-19 testing events in the month of July.
Dr. Danny Avula says the city has seen an uptick in cases, with 15 cases a day, and in the last two weeks, over 25 cases a day.
However, there has been no uptick in hospitalizations or deaths.
Mayor Stoney said information for free or low-cost testing can be found on this website. People interested in testing can also call the Health District’s website at 804-205-3501.
