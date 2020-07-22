Birthday cards wanted for a Lexington 99-year-old

Anne Durr sits on the front porch of the Mayflower in Lexington, Va. (Source: WDBJ)
By Bruce Young | WDBJ | July 22, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 9:31 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A birthday girl in Lexington is hoping to get a few cards.

Anne Durr will be turning 99 years old on Aug. 1.

Her party is being put off because of social distancing from COVID, but the folks at The Mayflower, where she lives, put out a call for some birthday cards in the meantime.

“Last year I got 87. I was waiting for 97 but I didn’t get them,” she said. “I’m hoping I get that many this year.”

Cards can be sent to:

Anne Durr

409 South Main Street

Lexington, VA 24450

