20-year-old Richmond man arrested, charged for raping minor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say Timothy Gray Huth-Scruggs, 20, of Richmond was arrested on July 17 after raping an underaged girl.
The investigation says Huth-Scruggs had drove from Richmond to James City County, picked the victim up from her home and drove to a nearby location.
According to police, Huth-Scruggs had initiated contact with the minor through Snapchat. The investigation showed that Huth-Scruggs had told the minor he was 16-years-old.
Police say Huth-Scruggs has been charged with:
- Rape
- Object sexual penetration
- Aggravated sexual battery
- Two counts of use of electronic means to solicit a child in a sex crime
Huth-Scruggs has been transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.
