20-year-old Richmond man arrested, charged for raping minor

Timothy Gray Huth-Scruggs (Source: Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail)
July 21, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 12:50 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say Timothy Gray Huth-Scruggs, 20, of Richmond was arrested on July 17 after raping an underaged girl.

The investigation says Huth-Scruggs had drove from Richmond to James City County, picked the victim up from her home and drove to a nearby location.

According to police, Huth-Scruggs had initiated contact with the minor through Snapchat. The investigation showed that Huth-Scruggs had told the minor he was 16-years-old.

Police say Huth-Scruggs has been charged with:

  • Rape
  • Object sexual penetration
  • Aggravated sexual battery
  • Two counts of use of electronic means to solicit a child in a sex crime

Huth-Scruggs has been transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

