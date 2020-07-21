William & Mary raised $1 billion during fundraising campaign

William & Mary raised $1 billion during fundraising campaign
Tuition and fees at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg increased 128 percent between 2008 and 2018, according to data from the State Council on Higher Education. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By Associated Press | July 21, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 12:17 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - William & Mary has raised slightly more than $1 billion during its latest fundraising campaign.

The university in Williamsburg, Virginia, said in a statement Tuesday that its For the Bold campaign spanned nearly a decade.

The school said it was able to raise nearly $150 million during this fiscal year, a time period that included the coronavirus pandemic.

William & Mary said the campaign funded more than $300 million in scholarships.

The university said it saw a four-fold increase in annual scholarship donors at a time when the assistance has become increasingly crucial.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Submit a news tip.