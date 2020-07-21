Virginia school official found dead in domestic incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - An assistant high school principal in Virginia has died in a domestic incident where a woman also sustained gunshot wounds.
Virginia Beach police said in a news release that officers responding to a call found Richard Blair Trumble dead inside a home in the city Saturday.
Police say 50-year-old Trumble is the suspect in the case.
Officials say the woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and has been recovering.
Her identity has not been revealed.
A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed to the Associated Press that Trumble worked at Cox High School.
Authorities have not released the cause of his death.
