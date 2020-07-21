Two GRTC employees test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC says the bus company was notified of two new positive COVID-19 cases. The first cases in more than five weeks.
GRTC was notified Monday of its positive cases.
According to the bus company, one employee was last on duty on July 10 and has been quarantined with mild symptoms.
The second employee is a contractor and was last on duty on July 20. The second employee is quarantined with no symptoms.
GRTC says both employees have no public-facing service functions.
