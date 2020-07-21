Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression Seven forms

By Megan Wise | July 21, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 5:54 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Depression Seven developed in the Atlantic Tuesday afternoon.

Winds with this system are 35 mph with a WNW movement at 8 mph. This system is located midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. TD Seven is set to strengthen the next couple days into Hurricane Gonzalo.

We’re also watching another area of potential tropical development over western Cuba and the Bahamas.

This area of low pressure has a 40% chance of development within the next 5 days. Its track at this time looks to take it through the Gulf of Mexico.

We will keep you up to date with both of these areas of development over the coming days.

