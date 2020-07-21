Suspect, vehicle sought in Richmond hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Richmond.
On July 17 shortly before 12 a.m., a pedestrian was hit near Belvidere and Broad Streets.
The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
According to police, the suspect’s vehicle is a white four-door Sedan with damage to the front passenger fender, a missing headlight, and hood.
The hubcap may be missing from the front passenger side tire.
Anyone with information to assist in this hit-and-run investigation should contact Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.