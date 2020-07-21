Suspect, vehicle sought in Richmond hit-and-run

July 21, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT - Updated July 21 at 11:13 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Richmond.

On July 17 shortly before 12 a.m., a pedestrian was hit near Belvidere and Broad Streets.

The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

According to police, the suspect’s vehicle is a white four-door Sedan with damage to the front passenger fender, a missing headlight, and hood.

The hubcap may be missing from the front passenger side tire.

Anyone with information to assist in this hit-and-run investigation should contact Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

