Squirrels hosts Q&A with member of 1971 T.C. Williams HS title team ahead of ‘Remember the Titans’ showing

July 21, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 2:50 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting a Q&A session with a member of the 1971 T.C. Williams High School state championship team, ahead of the showing of “Remember the Titans” as part of the Movies in the Outfield on Thursday night.

Derick “Sugarbabe” Hopson, an Alexandria native, was a senior defensive back on the 1971 T.C. Williams football team, which was portrayed in the 2000 film starring Denzel Washington as head coach Herman Boone.

After graduating, Hopson moved to Richmond and attended Virginia Union University. He now owns and operates a business in Chesterfield.

The Q&A begins at 7:05 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:35 p.m. on Thursday.

