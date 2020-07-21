Richmond museum competition entries foreshadowed removing monuments, offered suggestions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Now that most Confederate monuments are down in Richmond, the question now becomes - what will now happen to those empty pedestals? The answer is still up in the air but a Richmond museum received plenty of suggestions before the monuments ever came down.
For years now, The Valentine has been exploring monuments in Richmond and sharing their history. They’ve even led conversations about what should happen to them. One conversation focused specifically on Monument Avenue.
Artists from across the U.S. and two other countries submitted suggestions in a 2019 competition inviting them to re-imagine Monument Avenue.
“We had no idea that now a year later, we would actually be seeing empty pedestals up and down Monument Avenue,” Eric Steigleder said.
One suggestion caught the eye of judges and won people’s choice award.
“{It} suggested taking some of the monuments down, melting them down and turning them into an illuminated walkway down Monument Avenue which each of the lights represented a portion of the individuals brought from Africa in the Trans-Atlantic slave trade,” Steigleder explained.
Here are some of the other concepts.
“Some suggested literally wrapping the monuments in context. Some suggested for removal. Some suggested leaving them in place but making additions….Turning several of the monuments into rock climbing walls…There was one proposal that suggested doing away with all the monuments and instead create monuments to things that are uniquely Virginia like wildlife or the James river, things like that…A variety of different proposals including not just removing monuments but adding monuments to Richmonders whose stories may have gone untold or whose histories are not well known,” he continued.
So many ideas and now plenty of time to decide what now.
“What are we remembering and what are we choosing to forget as a city?” he said.
One concept depicted J.E.B. Stuart being wrapped in rope or hidden by magnolias. Another suggested erecting monuments of black leaders of equal size next to the Lee monument.
It cost $1.8 million to remove the monuments but there is no word yet on what will replace them.
