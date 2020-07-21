Richmond museum competition entries foreshadowed removing monuments, offered suggestions

“Some suggested literally wrapping the monuments in context. Some suggested for removal. Some suggested leaving them in place but making additions….Turning several of the monuments into rock climbing walls…There was one proposal that suggested doing away with all the monuments and instead create monuments to things that are uniquely Virginia like wildlife or the James river, things like that…A variety of different proposals including not just removing monuments but adding monuments to Richmonders whose stories may have gone untold or whose histories are not well known,” he continued.