Registration deadline for online learning option, transportation for Hanover students is Friday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The registration deadline to opt into full-time online learning for Hanover County students is Friday.
Previously, Hanover County released its phase three ‘Return to Learn’ plan. The plan allows students to choose to return to in-person learning or opt to stay home.
The online school will also follow a consistent daily schedule that will include online meetings with teachers and classmates, independent and small group work opportunities, and academic intervention when needed.
For more information about the online school and registration
Hanover County Public Schools also says transportation will not be available to all students.
The school district strongly encourages families to transport their students to and from school.
To request transportation, parents or guardians can complete the online opt-in form by July 31.
Please note that your request for service does not guarantee transportation. Service will be prioritized based upon need, age and distance from school.
