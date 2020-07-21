Police identify victim killed in shooting near Richmond McDonald’s

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said one person is dead and four others were injured after a shooting near a Richmond McDonald’s on Monday.
Officers were called for the report of a fight in progress and a man armed with a gun around 6:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Forest Hill Avenue.
When police arrived on the scene, officers initially located four victims, and a short time later a fifth victim was found.
Police said all of the victims were men and one was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four were taken to the hospital. Police said two victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
The man killed in the shooting was identified as Jaquan Dixon. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
“Rest assured that we’re gonna have hourly patrol cars in the neighborhood. This is a area where we normally don’t have this type of incident. Most of the crime in this area is theft from vehicles. We haven’t had any commercial robberies or anything like that, so this is a anomaly for us in this area,” Third Precinct Commander Marty Harrison said.
Detectives believe this was an isolated incident, and they are working to identify the shooting suspect and anyone else involved.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith and Virginia State Police were also on the scene.
“Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants. We are working with local law enforcement as part of this ongoing investigation. Our hearts go out to the families of those involved,” said Laurie Barnes, the McDonald’s owner.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or at Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
