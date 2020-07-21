Petersburg City Council to consider changing name of Lee Park

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Council will hold a public hearing to consider changing the name of Lee Park on Tuesday.
The park was named in honor of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, but council documents say the name is no longer reflective of the city’s beliefs.
Last week, Petersburg native and former NFL star Ricky Hunley wrote a letter to Petersburg’s mayor asking for it to be renamed. He said he grew up playing in Lee Park as a child, but it’s time to move forward with a new name.
The public hearing will take place on July 21 at 12 p.m.
