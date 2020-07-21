Petersburg City Council approves changing the name of Lee Park

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - During a Petersburg City Council meeting on Tuesday, members approved changing the name of Lee Park.
The park was named in honor of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, but council documents say the name is no longer reflective of the city’s beliefs.
The council approved to change the name to Petersburg Legends Historical Park and Nature Sanctuary.
Last week, Petersburg native and former NFL star Ricky Hunley wrote a letter to Petersburg’s mayor asking for it to be renamed. He said he grew up playing in Lee Park as a child, but it’s time to move forward with a new name.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.