ODAC postpones conference sports through end of 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After extensive deliberations, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Presidents Council voted to postpone conference competition and championships for fall and winter sports through the end of the 2020 calendar year (December 31). The ODAC remains focused on providing meaningful competition for all student-athletes in 2020-21, which includes an intention to sponsor conference competition for fall and winter sports in the spring semester.
After consulting with conference officials and medical personnel the Presidents and Athletic Directors decided that the perceived risks and financial burden associated with the resumption of intercollegiate travel and competition proved too great. Athletics and the student-athletes that comprise it play a crucial role in our college community and we look forward to working to provide a positive and meaningful student-athlete experience amid the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seasons are postponed for Yellow Jacket football, field hockey, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball, as well as fall schedules for men's and women's golf and men's and women's tennis. Men's and women's basketball as well as men's and women's swimming will not compete against outside competition prior to Jan. 1, 2021. When it can be safely done, student-athletes can participate in allowable team activities.
To help the ODAC and its member schools provide their student-athletes with the most complete athletic experience possible, NCAA Division III is considering a blanket waiver that would provide unprecedented scheduling flexibility. The scheduling change would provide all conference sports more time for individual and team skill instruction, strength and conditioning, leadership development, and other athletically related activities during the academic year as health and safety conditions allow.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.