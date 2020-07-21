News to Know for July 21: McDonald’s shooting; Bruce Lynch found guilty; Area schools decide on reopening status; Public hearing on Lee Park; Very humid with storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
A Heat Advisory will be in effect Tuesday starting at noon through 8pm for a third straight day with high temperatures near 100° and heat index values in the triple digits.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot and humid with the heat index back in the triple digits.
Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening too. Marginal risk for isolated severe storms with strong gusts after 2 p.m. through evening.
Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Richmond police said one person is dead and four others were injured after a shooting near a Richmond McDonald’s on Monday.
Police said all of the victims were men and one was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other four were taken to the hospital.
Police said three are in critical condition and the fourth is stable.
A Louisa County man has been found guilty of all charges in connection to the disappearance and exploitation of a 14-year-old that sparked nationwide attention.
Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said that Bruce W. Lynch, Jr., 34, of Bumpass, was scheduled to have an arraignment on eight charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor when he pleaded guilty without any agreement with the Commonwealth.
Lynch is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21 and faces up to 80 years in prison.
Monday night, the Chesterfield County School Board approved a virtual start for the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vote was 4-1 in favor of the virtual start.
While the Chesterfield Education Association supported the virtual option, some parents spoke out at the meeting saying they should have the choice to return their students to the classroom.
Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell announced the recommendation to go fully virtual at the start of the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school district says the virtual approach will be in place for at least the first nine weeks of the school year, which will begin on Sept. 8.
Henrico County Public Schools say they will continue to work with health experts to evaluate pandemic conditions in Virginia and the Richmond region, and regularly assess the feasibility of incorporating in-person attendance for students and staff members.
Hopewell city school leaders will be discussing a delay to the start of the school year.
In a letter to families last week, Superintendent Melody Hackney suggested the 2020-2021 school year should start after Labor Day, which is Sept. 8.
School was originally set to start on Aug. 10 as the district moved to a year-round model.
Petersburg city school leaders will be meeting today to discuss reopening plans.
Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin plans to present two options to the school board.
The options are to go completely virtual in September or a combination of in-person and at-home learning.
Registration for full-time online learning option is now available to Hanover County students and parents.
The online school will also follow a consistent daily schedule that will include online meetings with teachers and classmates, independent and small group work opportunities, and academic intervention when needed.
For more information about the online school and registration, click here.
Petersburg City Council will hold a public hearing to consider changing the name of Lee Park on Tuesday.
The park was named in honor of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, but council documents say the name is no longer reflective of the city’s beliefs.
The public hearing will take place on July 21 at 12 p.m.
