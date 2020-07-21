Forecast: Very hot and humid again with late day storms likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Heat Advisory will be in effect Tuesday starting at noon through 8pm for a third straight day with high temperatures near 100° and heat index values in the triple digits.
TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot and humid with the heat index back in the triple digits. Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening too. Marginal risk for isolated severe storms with strong gusts after 2pm through evening. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few late day showers and storms. Storms could be strong to severe. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening storms likely. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny a few scattered late day storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and not as hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and hotter with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s (Rain Chance: 10%)
