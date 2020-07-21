Dinwiddie County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - County leaders have announced on Tuesday that the 2020 Dinwiddie County Fair is canceled due to the pandemic.
The fair was originally scheduled for Sept. 25-27.
“In an effort to comply with state mandates regarding public gatherings, along with concerns for the health, safety and welfare of patrons, County staff, employees of our midway vendors, and others associated with the fair; we made the decision to cancel this year’s event,” County Administrator Kevin Massengill said.
“The County Fair is our largest community event, and citizens from Dinwiddie and throughout the region look forward to it each year. We held off making this decision in hopes that the pandemic situation would change for the better, but that has not been the case. While this is disappointing, it is necessary. We look forward to bringing back the Dinwiddie County Fair in 2021,” Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Dan Lee, said.
