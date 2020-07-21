Daycare deals with enrollment rush as school divisions go virtual

As a private institution, school staff members are flying by the seat of their pants as they navigate how to open in COVID-19 times. On a normal summer break, 175 kids would be in the classrooms of the Cedarhouse School, taking part in “lots of different programs.” For example, Bale says the school “brings in lots of different animals, we have petting zoos and jugglers and magicians. We take the school-age kids out on field trips all across the city.”