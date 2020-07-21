Crews continue to work on Chippenham Parkway paving project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Public Works continues to work on paving Richmond’s part of Chippenham Parkway.
The paving project spans nearly 20 lane miles and constitutes a $1.5 million investment in the roads of the Southside.
Most of the paving has been done at night to minimize congestion.
Mayor Levar Stoney visited crews Tuesday evening as they worked on the roadway.
“I’m all about looking for the silver lining in this new normal, determining how we can work together to turn a bad situation into a productive one,” said the mayor. “The work done on our roads is a great example of that.”
The city has paved more than 320 lane miles of roadway in FY2020.
“That work constituted a roughly $22 million-dollar investment: $15 million from the CIP budget, $1 million in state revenue funds and $6 million in various DPW and Department of Public Utilities funding,” a release said.
The mayor says upcoming paving projects include Broad Street, Ruffin Road and Fairfield, Fauquier and Patterson Avenues, as well as residential areas like Oakwood, Mosby, Whitcomb, Carytown South and the Fan.
“In this city, there’s an equitable solution to every problem,” said the Stoney. “You’re seeing our plan for equitable streets in action.”
