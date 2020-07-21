Chesterfield police searching for missing 42-year-old man with cognitive disabilities

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing 42-year-old man with cognitive disabilities.
Police said Clifford Hardy walked away from his home in Smoketree in the 700 block of Gordon School Court on Tuesday afternoon.
He was last seen wearing jeans and a blue and white plaid shirt.
“His caretakers are concerned about his welfare due to his cognitive disabilities,” police said.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call police at 804-748-1261.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.