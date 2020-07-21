Chesterfield holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new intermediate care facility

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new 24-hour intermediate care facility built through the county’s Build-a-House Project.
The Pine Forest Intermediate Care Facility is the fourth project completed through the program and is for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities.
The five-bedroom facility will support individuals with the primary diagnosis of intellectual disability.
“The facility operates on the philosophy that those with intellectual disabilities have the same rights as other citizens, and it offers services that are individualized to meet the needs of each resident,” a release said.
The program at the center is designed to replicate as closely as possible the patterns and conditions of day-to-day life in daily society.
“The facility’s staff will be advocates for the individuals and empower each of them with the means to succeed at the highest possible level,” said Kelly Fried, executive director of the Chesterfield County Community Services Board. “Family members or guardians will be involved in each step of the process and are encouraged to maintain contact and pursue activities with residents.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.