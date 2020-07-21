Charlottesville 5-year-old gains popularity, spreads joy by creating outdoor museum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced families to get creative with activities and find unique ways to stay connected. Charlottesville 5-year-old Owen Page took it upon himself to keep the whole neighborhood entertained and educated by opening a museum.
He has collected treasures such as bones, plants, shells, rocks, and feathers throughout quarantine that he is excited to share with the public.
“There’s all different kinds of things,” Owen said.
The idea blossomed when Owen’s preschool closed its doors due to the pandemic. “I started out with a fun idea of making a museum when the pandemic started,” he said.
Creating and managing exhibits at just 5 years old has been no easy task. ”One night I stayed up like so super late,” he said.
But he worked tirelessly in order to share his treasures with the community. “I kept day after day after day working on it and then when it was finished it turned into an inside museum, and then into an outside museum.”
Now, Owen’s outdoor museum on Greenleaf Lane welcomes several visitors a day. “The whole neighborhood has been involved and embraced it and we’re really grateful,” Owen’s mom Zella Page said.
Each visitor signs their name in Owen’s guest book. “Five pages of people have already signed in,” he said.
Guests also follow a guided tour led by Owen himself. Zella says he has become quite the neighborhood celebrity.
“He’s really missed his friends at preschool and so he has started making friends in the neighborhood,” she said. “He says hi to everybody he meets now, people drive by and they say hi and I don’t even know who all these people are.”
Wise beyond his years, Owen enjoys educating the masses on his beloved treasures. “It’s my job, but for little kids,” he said.
“It’s given people a little spark of hope and joy in a time that’s been really challenging for a lot of folks,” Zella said.
Owen says that the one thing missing from his collection is snakeskin. He hopes to find a generous donor in the near future that can get him some. Donors can drop off items in his “treasure box” on Greenleaf Lane near Walker Upper Elementary.
The museum will be closed the next few days but Owen hopes to find another day to show off his discoveries in August.
