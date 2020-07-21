CarMax hiring 200 people over next several weeks in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CarMax is looking to hire 200 contact center associates over the next several weeks in Richmond.
CarMax has created a new Customer Experience Center at the corporate headquarters at West Creek.
“CarMax CECs support the company’s omni-channel experience where customers can buy a car on their terms, whether they want to buy a car completely from home, in-store, or in a seamless combination of both. The Richmond CEC first opened for a small number of associates in late 2019 and it is one of five CarMax CECs across the U.S,” a release said.
The company is hiring customer experience consultants and assistants, to support customers over the phone or online with shopping and financing until the customer is ready to pick up their car or have it delivered.
New hires can make up to $22 an hour or more, with bilingual candidates receiving a pay premium. No automotive experience is required.
To learn more and apply, click here.
