Woman charged in fatal six-vehicle accident

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman has been charged after a fatal accident on Arthur Ashe Boulevard killed one person.
On July 10, officers responded to the 1200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the report of a six-vehicle accident.
According to the investigation, five vehicles were stopped at a traffic light at North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Leigh Street.
The driver of the sixth vehicle was traveling north on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and ran into the back of Acacia L. Gross’s vehicle.
Gross’s vehicle went airborne and landed in a parking lot. Gross died from her injuries on July 12.
Police say a sixth vehicle then caused a chain reaction crash with the other vehicles.
Four people were transported to local hospitals for injuries.
The driver of the sixth vehicle has been identified as Susan A. Bain.
Police say Bain has been charged with aggravated manslaughter.
Anyone who witnessed or who has information about the traffic accident is asked to call Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
