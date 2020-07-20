VCU Health, William and Mary expands university health care

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The College of William and Mary and VCU Health will be partnering together to expand university health care.
William and Mary announced a long-term strategic partnership with VCU Health to increase its capacity to provide access to health care on campus starting this fall.
Included in the agreement is management of an extensive, university-wide COVID-19 testing program for students, faculty and staff.
The expanded health care will include:
- General care support
- Mental health services
- Comprehensive Orthopedic
- Sports medical coverage
“This agreement greatly expands our services and allows William & Mary to closely align with a leading university health center,” W&M President Katherine A. Rowe said. “Our partnership with VCU Health will support immediate needs during the pandemic while also providing the W&M community long-term access to a broad network of exceptional medical and mental health services.”
William & Mary and VCU Health are in the process of finalizing a 10-year contract with two five-year renewal options
The contract was awarded following a competitive bidding process conducted by a university selection committee with representatives from student affairs, athletics, human resources, and university operations.
