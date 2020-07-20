RPS School Board to discuss keeping police in schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools (RPS) will be discussing whether or not to keep resource officers in schools in a virtual meeting.
Over a month ago, the RPS school board announced a 90-day assessment deciding to either keep resource officers in schools or not.
The relationship between RPS and the police department is now getting a thorough review, as well as input from the community and students.
Advocates say police can still give valuable leadership for student through mentorship programs.
The virtual meeting will take place on July 20 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be live-streamed on Richmond Public Schools Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.