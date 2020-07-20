Police: Man arrested in front of Willow Lawn business for disorderly conduct, trespassing

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man faces several charges including disorderly conduct and trespassing after police say the man refused to leave the area after he learned he was banned from the property at Willow Lawn.
Henrico police officers were called to a commercial business around 3:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Willow Lawn Drive for a man who “was drinking alcohol, acting disorderly and refusing to leave at the business’s request.”
Police said officers were called to assist and initially the man complied to leave. However, after police told the man he was banned from the property, officers said he refused to leave.
“The male then sat down on the sidewalk and indicated he would not leave,” police said.
Videos captured by bystanders shows several officers attempting to place the man in the back of a police van. Those videos have been shared multiple times on social media.
“Both community members who were nearby and police tried alternatives to get the adult male to leave independently,” police added.
A Henrico Police supervisor also responded to the incident.
Aaron Michael Coleman, 26, was identified after police said he continued to be belligerent and uncooperative.
“While being taken into custody, Mr. Coleman attempted to kick officers and would not comply,” police said.
Coleman was taken to the jail and served warrants for disorderly conduct, obstruction, and trespassing.
A spokesperson for Willow Lawn told NBC12 she was looking into the matter to provide a statement regarding the incident.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.