News to Know for July 20: RPS discusses school resource officers; Car rally in Chesterfield; Escaped inmates; Virginia ABC mask mandate begins; Heat, heat, more heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Monday for a second straight day with high temperatures near 100° and a Heat Index above 105°.
Monday and Tuesday for heat and humidity. Heat index values could hit 105° or higher.
Monday will likely be the hottest day of the next 7-10 days.
Police say a woman has been stabbed overnight in Petersburg. No suspect is in custody.
According to reports, police has a suspect in custody.
Police say a man has been injured in an overnight shooting at a 7-Eleven.
Police say the man was taken to the hospital, but may not survive.
Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.
Richmond Public Schools (RPS) will be discussing whether or not to keep resource officers in schools in a virtual meeting.
Over a month ago, the RPS school board announced a 90-day assessment deciding to either keep resource officers in schools or not.
The virtual meeting will take place on July 20 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be live-streamed on Richmond Public Schools Facebook page.
Henrico high school students will be sharing their perspectives on issues of racism, injustice and inequity during the online series “Community Conversations.”
During the discussion a panel of high school students will share their perspectives and talk about ways they’ve promoted a change in their schools and community.
The next online discussion will start at 6 p.m. through 7 p.m. on July 20.
The Education Association will be holding a car rally for virtual learning ahead of the school board meeting.
Educators are advocating for the school board to pick Option 6 of the reopening plans, which is the virtual learning for all students option.
The car rally will take place on July 20 at the Chesterfield Police Station rear parking lot at 5 p.m.
Two inmates who escaped from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center are believed to be in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.
According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, Rashad E. Williams, 18, and Jabar Ali Taylor, 20, stayed at Homewood Suites by Hilton in Lancaster County earlier this week and could still be in the Lancaster area.
U.S. Marshals are asking anyone with information about Williams and Taylor, or who saw them or interacted with them, call 1-866-865-TIPS (8477).
Virginia ABC announced that the company’s stores will begin denying entry to any customer not wearing a mask.
Virginia ABC says stores will make every attempt to provide a mask to customers who arrive without one.
The mandate will take effect starting July 20.
The season opener for the Richmond Kickers was postponed on Friday after a member of the opposing organization tested positive for COVID-19.
The match against South Georgia Tormenta FC was orginially scheduled for Saturday, July 18.
A new date for the match will be announced at a later date.
Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life - Albert Einstein
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.