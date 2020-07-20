National Zoo to reopen part time with mask requirement

WASHINGTON (AP) - The National Zoo will reopen to the public later this week, with restrictions to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Smithsonian, which runs the zoo, announced Monday that the zoo will reopen with limited hours starting Friday, July 24.
The National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, near Washington Dulles International Airport will also reopen, but the rest of the museums in the Smithsonian network will remain closed.
All visitors will be required to obtain free, timed-entry pass in advance and all visitors over age 6 will be required to wear a face mask at all times, including outdoors.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)