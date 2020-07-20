Man charged with attempted murder in Richmond shooting

July 20, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 12:53 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a man has been arrested for a shooting on Main Street.

Police say someone was shot in the 1900 block of West Main Street around 12:39 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they were able to track down the suspect’s vehicle immediately following the shooting.

The suspect was identified as Devon D. Saunders; he is charged with the use of a firearm in commission of a felony and attempted murder.

Anyone with information should contact Detective A. Davila at 804-646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

