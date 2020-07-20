Jackson Ward will enforce residential parking permit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A residential parking district will be operating soon in the Historic Jackson Ward neighborhood.
The parking permit came from an unanimous vote by the Historic Jackson Ward Association in 2019 to create a residential parking permit district.
On May 26, City Council adopted ordinance No. 2020-112 to establish the district and limit parking on the block faces as set forth in the ordinance.
From Sept. 1, 2020 to Aug. 31, 2021, the two-hour parking time limit is from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays except for vehicles displaying a valid permit.
Parking decals for residents will be available for sale starting Aug. 1. The decals will cost $25 each.
Decals are limited to three per household or building address.
Residents and property owners must display the permit on their cars to park more than two hours.
Annual visitor passes will cost $35 each and are available and limited to two per house or building address.
Annual Visitors Passes must be purchased at the same time the permit is purchased and are restricted to residential home owners. A City of Richmond Residential Parking Permit Application must be completed and approved prior to decal issuance.
A ‘resident’ is either the owner of record or renter of property located within the restricted parking district.
To enable the Department of Public Works to verify residency, the following information and picture identification must be provided:
- Property owners must provide either a copy of their real estate bill or other information that verifies ownership of the property.
- Renters must provide a valid written lease for the property in the Jackson Ward parking district, and have the appropriate approval of the property owner on the application they present.
Property owners and renters are required to comply with the residency requirements and the motor vehicle registration requirements of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
Jackson Ward decals and applications are available at City Hall, Room 102, 900 E. Broad Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
To download applications, click here.
Permits must be renewed annually.
