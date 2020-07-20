Henrico police arrest man suspected of robbing business

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have arrested a man they believe robbed a business Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called around 3:12 p.m. to a business in the 3300 block of Williamsburg Road on July 14. The victim told police that a man walked up and asked to buy a Black and Mild before handing the clerk change to pay for it.
“As the victim was counting the change, the suspect stepped behind the counter and told the victim to get on the floor,” police said.
The victim told officers that they saw the suspect holding what looked like a weapon wrapped in a white rag in his left hand.
“The victim stated the suspect opened the cash drawer and took the money out and placed it all into his pockets. The victim was then told to walk over to the store closet and told to remain there until he left,” police said.
During the investigation, police identified Marlo Patterson, 47, as the suspect in the crime. He turned himself into Henrico County Jail where he was charged with robbery, abduction and use of a firearm during a felony.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
