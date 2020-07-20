Forecast: Heat Wave carries on through mid-week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for Monday for a second straight day with high temperatures near 100° and a Heat Index above 105°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Monday and Tuesday for heat and humidity. Heat index values could hit 105° or higher.
*MONDAY WILL LIKELY BE THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE NEXT 7-10 DAYS*
MONDAY: Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Partly sunny and very hot with a few late day storms. Lows around 80, high: 101. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered late day showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered PM storms likely. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the lower 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered late day storms possible. Lows lower 70s, highs lower 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.
