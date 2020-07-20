First Alert: Extreme heat could be followed by rounds of strong thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several days of intense heat will be followed by a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms during the middle part of this week.
There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Monday, but the atmosphere likely remains “capped” in most of Central and Southern Virginia through Monday night. In other words, it looks like a non-event for most spots because there will be a lid on the atmosphere, preventing showers or storms from developing.
Tuesday looks like a much better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours as a weak weather disturbance slides across the Commonwealth.
Any storms that develop on Tuesday could pack a punch with damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and downpours.
The most likely time to see storms on Tuesday will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Remember when thunder roars, go indoors! Head inside at the first sign of threatening weather.
Additional thunderstorm chances are likely Wednesday through Friday. It’s a little too early to know if any of those days will bring a threat for severe weather. Stay tuned for updates.
Aside from the severe weather threat, much of Central Virginia badly needs rain. Check out our recent blog on drought concerns growing due to the recent stretch of dry weather.
