First Alert: Extreme heat could be followed by rounds of strong thunderstorms

Damaging wind gusts would be the primary concern with any stronger storms Tuesday through Thursday

First Alert: Extreme heat could be followed by rounds of strong thunderstorms
Tuesday likely brings a much higher chance for showers and thunderstorms than Monday. (Source: WWBT)
By Nick Russo | July 20, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 1:40 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several days of intense heat will be followed by a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms during the middle part of this week.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Monday, but the atmosphere likely remains “capped” in most of Central and Southern Virginia through Monday night. In other words, it looks like a non-event for most spots because there will be a lid on the atmosphere, preventing showers or storms from developing.

Monday's marginal severe risk looks like a non-event for most spots across Central and Southern Virginia.
Monday's marginal severe risk looks like a non-event for most spots across Central and Southern Virginia. (Source: WWBT)

Tuesday looks like a much better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours as a weak weather disturbance slides across the Commonwealth.

Any storms that develop on Tuesday could pack a punch with damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and downpours.

Tuesday likely brings a much higher chance for showers and thunderstorms than Monday.
Tuesday likely brings a much higher chance for showers and thunderstorms than Monday. (Source: WWBT)

The most likely time to see storms on Tuesday will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Clusters of strong storms may develop during the late afternoon and evening on Tuesday, with the most likely time to see severe storms from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Clusters of strong storms may develop during the late afternoon and evening on Tuesday, with the most likely time to see severe storms from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Source: WWBT)

Remember when thunder roars, go indoors! Head inside at the first sign of threatening weather.

Additional thunderstorm chances are likely Wednesday through Friday. It’s a little too early to know if any of those days will bring a threat for severe weather. Stay tuned for updates.

Aside from the severe weather threat, much of Central Virginia badly needs rain. Check out our recent blog on drought concerns growing due to the recent stretch of dry weather.

Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App to track any storms and stay updated on the storm threat this week.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.