Families seek relief at pools from high temperatures during pandemic

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of families were seeking relief at pools across Central Virginia as temperatures hit triple digits in some areas.
Many families said they felt comfortable being at the pool amid the pandemic, however, there are several pools that have not reopened this summer due to concerns.
For many of these families, they said it would not feel like summer without hitting up the Chestnut Oaks pool; especially this year.
“It’s honestly just amazing to get out of the house and just jump in the pool for a couple hours and cool off because the weather is extremely hot,” said Amber Stallings.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are certain guidelines pools must follow in order to open. That includes a 75% capacity limit and mandatory social distancing.
“It has been weird not having a full pool,” Stallings said. “In past summers we’ve had pool parties which we haven’t been able to do this summer, but like I said, it’s nice to have the pool open.”
“At this point in time we actually have members sign up for a section or table,” said Bruce Lovelace, Chestnut Oaks’ pool manager. “They reserve it for an hour and 45 minutes and then they leave. We have a 15 minute period where we go back and sanitize everything that’s been used.”
Lovelace said they use these clothespins in order to track if a table has been occupied.
“It’s very reassuring that it is being cleaned, which is nice,” Stallings said.
Meanwhile, high traffic areas like the slide and concession stand are not open currently.
However, what is open at Chestnut Oaks is more than in some areas of Virginia.
“Not all pools are open,” Lovelace said. “We just want to make sure people have a chance to enjoy their summer and get things as back to normal as possible.”
While not everyone may be able to get to a pool for relief, the cities of Richmond and Hopewell did have cooling stations available Monday for those in need of seeking shelter.
It is also recommended you stay hydrated as these hot temperatures are expected to stick around.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.