Educators in Chesterfield holds car rally for virtual learning

(Source: Chesterfield County Public Schools)
July 20, 2020 at 6:43 AM EDT - Updated July 20 at 7:16 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Education Association will be holding a car rally for virtual learning ahead of the school board meeting.

Educators are advocating for the school board to pick Option 6 of the reopening plans, which is the virtual learning for all students option.

Those who wish to attend the car rally must do the following:

  • Remain in your vehicle
  • You must wear a mask at all times if you get out of your vehicle.
  • You must social distance at least six feet if you leave your vehicle.
  • Use the hashtags: #OnlyWhenItsSafe and #oneccps

The car rally will take place on July 20 at the Chesterfield Police Station rear parking lot at 5 p.m.

The school board meeting is at 6 p.m.

