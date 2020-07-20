Educators in Chesterfield holds car rally for virtual learning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Education Association will be holding a car rally for virtual learning ahead of the school board meeting.
Educators are advocating for the school board to pick Option 6 of the reopening plans, which is the virtual learning for all students option.
Those who wish to attend the car rally must do the following:
- Remain in your vehicle
- You must wear a mask at all times if you get out of your vehicle.
- You must social distance at least six feet if you leave your vehicle.
- Use the hashtags: #OnlyWhenItsSafe and #oneccps
The car rally will take place on July 20 at the Chesterfield Police Station rear parking lot at 5 p.m.
The school board meeting is at 6 p.m.
