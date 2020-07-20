1 dead, 4 injured after shooting near Richmond McDonald’s

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said one person is dead and four others were injured after a shooting near a Richmond McDonald’s on Monday.
Officers were called for the report of a fight in progress and a man armed with a gun around 6:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Forest Hill Avenue.
When police arrived on the scene, officers initially located four victims, and a short time later a fifth victim was found.
Police said all of the victims were men and one was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four were taken to the hospital. Police said three are in critical condition and the fourth is stable.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith and Virginia State Police have also arrived on the scene.
