Chesterfield County Superintendent recommends virtual start to school year

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty is recommending a virtual start for the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school district has proposed six options that are in conjunction with Phase 3 opening:
- Option 1 - All students report to school, five days a week
- Option 2 - Students report to school every other day (cohorts of 50% of students)
- Option 3 - Students report to school every other day Tuesday through Thursday; Monday used as teacher work day and cleaning day
- Option 4 - Half of students report on Tuesday & Wednesday; Half of students report on Thursday & Friday; Monday used as teacher work day and cleaning day
- Option 4 “B” - Half of students report on Monday & Tuesday; Half of students report on Thursday & Friday; Wednesday used as teacher work day and cleaning day
- Option 5 - One quarter of the students report to school one day a week
- Option 6 - Virtual learning for all students
For options 1-5, families may opt for Virtual Learning in lieu of reporting to the school building.
Selecting either face-to-face or virtual learning through Options 1-5 would be a nine-week (one marking period, one academic quarter) commitment.
For options 1-5, all level 2 students with disabilities and all level 1,2,3,4 English language learners will report every day that school is in session.
For Options 1-5, bus transportation will be available for students scheduled to be in school on their assigned days.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.