Chesterfield County Superintendent recommends virtual start to school year
Chesterfield County Public Schools are recommending a virtual start for the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Chesterfield County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 20, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 1:42 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty is recommending a virtual start for the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school district has proposed six options that are in conjunction with Phase 3 opening:

  • Option 1 - All students report to school, five days a week
  • Option 2 - Students report to school every other day (cohorts of 50% of students)
  • Option 3 - Students report to school every other day Tuesday through Thursday; Monday used as teacher work day and cleaning day
  • Option 4 - Half of students report on Tuesday & Wednesday; Half of students report on Thursday & Friday; Monday used as teacher work day and cleaning day
  • Option 4 “B” - Half of students report on Monday & Tuesday; Half of students report on Thursday & Friday; Wednesday used as teacher work day and cleaning day
  • Option 5 - One quarter of the students report to school one day a week
  • Option 6 - Virtual learning for all students

For options 1-5, families may opt for Virtual Learning in lieu of reporting to the school building.

Selecting either face-to-face or virtual learning through Options 1-5 would be a nine-week (one marking period, one academic quarter) commitment.

For options 1-5, all level 2 students with disabilities and all level 1,2,3,4 English language learners will report every day that school is in session.

For Options 1-5, bus transportation will be available for students scheduled to be in school on their assigned days.

