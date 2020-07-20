Chase Bank opens first retail branch in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chase Bank is opening its first retail branch in Richmond.
The firm announced in 2018 that it plans to add up to 20 new branches in Central Virginia, with three opening by the end of the year.
The Richmond location will feature Chase’s newest branch design and state-of-the-art banking technology, including deposit-friendly ATMs that dispense cash in multiple denominations.
Chase branches are staffed with eight to ten employees to help consumers and businesses with their financial needs.
It also has a dedicated Chase Private Client banker who provides premium banking services, personalized attention and access to the expertise and investment capabilities of J.P. Morgan to help families reach their financial goals.
The branch will be located at 8727 Staples Mill Road.
A traditional ribbon cutting ceremony will be held later this year.
